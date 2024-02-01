Susquehanna Increases Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Price Target to $20.00

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) had its target price increased by Susquehanna from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on NCLH. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $14.50 to $13.50 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.39.

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NCLH opened at $17.80 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.97. Norwegian Cruise Line has a twelve month low of $12.15 and a twelve month high of $22.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.80, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.15. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 177.38% and a negative net margin of 2.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.70) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Norwegian Cruise Line

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 5,020.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 272.7% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. 60.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

