Susquehanna Increases Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Price Target to $150.00

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Susquehanna from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a positive rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $139.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Argus lifted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $95.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Barclays upped their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and issued a $127.00 price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Cruises presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $119.93.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of NYSE:RCL opened at $127.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $121.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.93. The company has a market cap of $32.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.84 and a beta of 2.56. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a twelve month low of $59.37 and a twelve month high of $130.97.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, EVP Harri U. Kulovaara sold 24,707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total value of $2,641,178.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,597,185. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $819,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,911,055. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Harri U. Kulovaara sold 24,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total transaction of $2,641,178.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,597,185. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 632,507 shares of company stock worth $76,012,718 in the last quarter. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Royal Caribbean Cruises

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. abrdn plc raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 114,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,879,000 after acquiring an additional 47,080 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter valued at about $241,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Trust Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. 75.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 13, 2023, it operated 64 ships. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

