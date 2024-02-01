Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Price Target Raised to $90.00

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) had its price target upped by Stephens from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sysco currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $85.44.

Get Sysco alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Sysco

Sysco Price Performance

Sysco stock opened at $80.93 on Wednesday. Sysco has a 1 year low of $62.24 and a 1 year high of $81.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.08. The company has a market cap of $40.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.15.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.32 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 105.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Sysco will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 48.90%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total value of $157,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $917,236.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sysco

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 74.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Sysco by 74.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the second quarter worth about $35,000. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sysco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.