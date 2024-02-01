Sysco (NYSE:SYY) PT Raised to $90.00

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SYY. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $85.44.

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $80.93 on Wednesday. Sysco has a 52-week low of $62.24 and a 52-week high of $81.47. The company has a market capitalization of $40.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.32 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 105.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sysco will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.90%.

Insider Activity at Sysco

In other Sysco news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total transaction of $157,872.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $917,236.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sysco

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 3.2% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 8,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 2,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Geller Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 4.2% during the first quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Further Reading

