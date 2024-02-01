Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,374 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Cognex were worth $568,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CGNX. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in shares of Cognex during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Cognex in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cognex during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cognex during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Stock Down 3.2 %

NASDAQ:CGNX opened at $36.14 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.71 and a beta of 1.52. Cognex Co. has a 12-month low of $34.28 and a 12-month high of $59.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cognex ( NASDAQ:CGNX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Cognex had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 17.87%. The firm had revenue of $197.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cognex Co. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CGNX. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Cognex in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Stephens dropped their price objective on Cognex from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cognex in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Cognex from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Cognex from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.50.

About Cognex

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

