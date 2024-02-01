Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Stake in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Dynavax Technologies were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in Dynavax Technologies by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 47,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 5,855 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dynavax Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,786,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Dynavax Technologies by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 41,346 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 7,731 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Dynavax Technologies by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 80,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 6,339 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DVAX has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Dynavax Technologies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Dynavax Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on Dynavax Technologies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dynavax Technologies

In other Dynavax Technologies news, COO David F. Novack sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total value of $271,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,187 shares in the company, valued at $43,215.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Dynavax Technologies news, COO David F. Novack sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total transaction of $271,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,215.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO David F. Novack sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total value of $130,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,052.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,500 shares of company stock worth $723,750 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.31% of the company’s stock.

Dynavax Technologies Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ DVAX opened at $12.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.13 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 15.40, a quick ratio of 14.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $9.42 and a 12-month high of $15.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.02.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.11. Dynavax Technologies had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 16.92%. The company had revenue of $69.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.15 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Dynavax Technologies

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing vaccines in the United States. It markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

