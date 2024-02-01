Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Stake in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,602 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Unity Software were worth $553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of U. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Unity Software by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in Unity Software by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 30,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 2,058 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software in the third quarter valued at about $669,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software in the third quarter valued at about $160,000. 64.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

U has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Unity Software from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Wolfe Research lowered Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Unity Software in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler restated an “underweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (up from $20.00) on shares of Unity Software in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Unity Software from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.88.

In other news, insider Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 112,500 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total transaction of $3,634,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,350,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,629,226.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Unity Software news, insider Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 112,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total transaction of $3,634,875.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,350,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,629,226.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luis Felipe Visoso sold 3,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $100,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 706,741 shares in the company, valued at $21,202,230. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 388,645 shares of company stock worth $13,824,328 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of U opened at $32.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.24. Unity Software Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.20 and a 1-year high of $50.08. The stock has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.97 and a beta of 2.53.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.10. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 42.31% and a negative return on equity of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $544.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.48 million. Equities analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

