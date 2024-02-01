Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $561,000 Holdings in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,696 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.08% of Standard Motor Products worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 85.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 691 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Standard Motor Products by 145.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 938 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Standard Motor Products by 131.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Standard Motor Products by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,217 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Standard Motor Products during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Institutional investors own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SMP shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Standard Motor Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th.

In related news, insider Carmine Joseph Broccole sold 1,255 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.29, for a total value of $43,033.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,628,705.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Ray Nicholas sold 1,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.87, for a total transaction of $43,308.54. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 47,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,645,968.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Carmine Joseph Broccole sold 1,255 shares of Standard Motor Products stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.29, for a total value of $43,033.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,628,705.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,652 shares of company stock worth $300,720 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SMP opened at $40.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $877.89 million, a PE ratio of 25.09 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 2.04. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.15 and a fifty-two week high of $42.42.

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes automotive parts that are used in the maintenance, repair, and service of vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. The company's Engine Management segment provides electronic ignition control modules, camshaft and crankshaft position sensors, ignition wires and coils, switches and relays, exhaust gas recirculation valves, pressure and temperature sensors, variable valve timing components, mass airflow and fuel pressure sensors, electronic throttle bodies, and diesel injectors and pumps; and anti-lock brake, vehicle speed, tire pressure monitoring, and park assist sensors.

