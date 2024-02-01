Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $590,000 Holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,016 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 772 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.05% of Stock Yards Bancorp worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 35.8% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,958 shares of the bank’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 1,836 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 0.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 163,058 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,407,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 3.2% during the third quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 13,694 shares of the bank’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 13.1% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,514 shares of the bank’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 7.4% during the third quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 16,427 shares of the bank’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Stock Yards Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Stephens cut their price target on Stock Yards Bancorp from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Stock Yards Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th.

Stock Yards Bancorp Trading Down 5.7 %

Shares of SYBT stock opened at $49.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.75. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.93 and a 1 year high of $63.16.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.04). Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 24.54%. The business had revenue of $119.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.60 million. On average, research analysts predict that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stock Yards Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 32.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stock Yards Bancorp news, EVP Kathy C. Thompson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.59, for a total transaction of $202,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,407 shares in the company, valued at $981,800.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Stock Yards Bancorp news, CEO James A. Hillebrand sold 5,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total transaction of $284,440.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,622 shares in the company, valued at $4,992,389.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathy C. Thompson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.59, for a total transaction of $202,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $981,800.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,348 shares of company stock worth $894,877 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

About Stock Yards Bancorp

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides various financial services for individuals, corporations, and others in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking, and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment offers mortgage banking and deposit services; retail, commercial, and commercial real estate lending services; and online banking, mobile banking, private banking, leasing, treasury management, merchant, international banking, correspondent banking, and other banking services.

