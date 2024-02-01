Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $613,000 Stock Holdings in Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Free Report) by 1,377.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,144 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 161,426 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.10% of Vimeo worth $613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Vimeo by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,925,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,558,000 after buying an additional 291,050 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Vimeo by 13.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,580,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,321,000 after buying an additional 1,372,298 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Vimeo by 14.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,964,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,007,000 after buying an additional 1,364,656 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Vimeo by 26.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,320,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,919,000 after buying an additional 1,120,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vimeo by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,515,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,057,000 after buying an additional 845,520 shares during the last quarter. 84.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vimeo alerts:

Vimeo Price Performance

VMEO opened at $3.97 on Thursday. Vimeo, Inc. has a one year low of $3.02 and a one year high of $5.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $665.45 million, a P/E ratio of 79.40 and a beta of 1.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Vimeo ( NASDAQ:VMEO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $106.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.03 million. Vimeo had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 2.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vimeo, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective (down from $7.00) on shares of Vimeo in a research note on Friday, January 5th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on VMEO

Vimeo Profile

(Free Report)

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions worldwide. The company provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. It also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vimeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vimeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.