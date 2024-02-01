Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $642,000 Stock Holdings in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,102 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Denali Therapeutics were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DNLI. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 49.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 85.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in Denali Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 96.5% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Denali Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. 78.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Denali Therapeutics Price Performance

DNLI stock opened at $16.01 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.45. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.45 and a fifty-two week high of $33.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -16.50 and a beta of 1.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

Denali Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DNLI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.09. Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 36.51% and a negative return on equity of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.84) EPS. Denali Therapeutics’s revenue was down 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Denali Therapeutics news, insider Carole Ho sold 9,972 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.43, for a total transaction of $193,755.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 198,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,862,237.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Denali Therapeutics news, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 17,483 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.43, for a total transaction of $339,694.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,276,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,226,196.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carole Ho sold 9,972 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.43, for a total transaction of $193,755.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 198,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,862,237.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,147 shares of company stock worth $940,734 in the last quarter. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DNLI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (down previously from $85.00) on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Denali Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.20.

About Denali Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, developing a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases. It pursues new treatments by assessing genetically validated targets, engineering delivery across the blood-brain barrier, and guiding development through biomarkers that demonstrate target and pathway engagement.

Further Reading

