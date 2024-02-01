Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Free Report) by 388.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,300 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 8.3% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 7.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 313,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 5.2% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 50,513 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 2,505 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 63,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 2,797 shares during the period. 98.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Price Performance

Shares of HLX stock opened at $9.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.11 and a beta of 2.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.72 and its 200 day moving average is $9.89. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.18 and a twelve month high of $11.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, the East Coast of the United States, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through Well Intervention, Robotics, Production Facilities, and Shallow Water Abandonment segments.

