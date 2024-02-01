Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 350 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,966 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Catalent were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CTLT. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Catalent by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in Catalent by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 25,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Catalent by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Catalent by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in Catalent by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 21,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter.

Get Catalent alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CTLT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Catalent to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Catalent from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Catalent from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Catalent from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Catalent from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.18.

Catalent Stock Down 2.6 %

NYSE CTLT opened at $51.64 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.62 and its 200 day moving average is $44.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Catalent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.45 and a 12 month high of $74.49. The stock has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of -9.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.24.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. Catalent had a positive return on equity of 1.55% and a negative net margin of 22.36%. The company had revenue of $982.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Catalent

(Free Report)

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.