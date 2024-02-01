Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 397 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,471 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the second quarter worth $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 163.7% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 915 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Gregory T. Lucier acquired 10,000 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.44 per share, for a total transaction of $314,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 43,121 shares in the company, valued at $1,355,724.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Performance

Shares of XRAY stock opened at $34.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of -34.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.04. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.27 and a 52-week high of $43.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.70.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 10.91% and a negative net margin of 5.44%. The business had revenue of $947.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $975.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

DENTSPLY SIRONA announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical instruments supplier to purchase up to 16.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This is a boost from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -55.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on XRAY. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, William Blair upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.22.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

