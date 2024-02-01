Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 529 Shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,231 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Prothena were worth $542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PRTA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Prothena by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 154,281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Prothena during the 1st quarter worth approximately $286,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Prothena by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,505,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,044,000 after acquiring an additional 6,619 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its position in Prothena by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,838,548 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,236,000 after acquiring an additional 215,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its position in Prothena by 430.0% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 74,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,711,000 after acquiring an additional 60,144 shares during the last quarter. 97.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Prothena alerts:

Prothena Stock Performance

Shares of PRTA stock opened at $28.39 on Thursday. Prothena Co. plc has a 52-week low of $28.26 and a 52-week high of $79.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.99 and a beta of 0.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Prothena ( NASDAQ:PRTA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $84.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.85 million. Prothena had a negative net margin of 51.92% and a negative return on equity of 12.06%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Prothena Co. plc will post -2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PRTA. StockNews.com raised Prothena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Prothena from $129.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (down from $68.00) on shares of Prothena in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Prothena from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Prothena from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.25.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Prothena

Insider Activity

In other Prothena news, CAO Karin L. Walker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.19, for a total value of $185,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $525,950. 28.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Prothena Company Profile

(Free Report)

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein dysregulation in the United States. The company is involved in developing Birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; NNC6019 that completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis; and PRX005, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prothena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prothena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.