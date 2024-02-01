Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,282 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BEN. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the 1st quarter worth $55,460,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 937.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,576,101 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424,200 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 202.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,126,650 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $59,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424,044 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 4,609.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,441,344 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $38,498,000 after buying an additional 1,410,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,072,606 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $951,307,000 after buying an additional 1,390,583 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

Franklin Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BEN opened at $26.64 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.24. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.88 and a 52-week high of $34.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.38.

Franklin Resources Increases Dividend

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The closed-end fund reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 2nd. This is an increase from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BEN. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Franklin Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.05.

Read Our Latest Report on Franklin Resources

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Alok Sethi sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total value of $634,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,347,167.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 24.13% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.