Teacher Retirement System of Texas Reduces Holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,509 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Zillow Group were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 156,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in Zillow Group by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 21,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Zillow Group by 124.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 548,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,571,000 after buying an additional 304,224 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Zillow Group by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 193,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,718,000 after buying an additional 64,204 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Zillow Group Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Zillow Group stock opened at $56.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.83 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.84. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.80 and a 1-year high of $59.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:Z Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 8.24% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%. The company had revenue of $496.00 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Z has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Zillow Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Zillow Group from $46.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Zillow Group from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

Get Our Latest Report on Z

Insider Activity

In other Zillow Group news, insider Susan Daimler sold 3,685 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.90, for a total value of $143,346.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,063,995.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Susan Daimler sold 3,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.90, for a total value of $143,346.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,063,995.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 2,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total transaction of $100,412.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 63,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,880,229.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 72,923 shares of company stock valued at $2,899,105. Insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

About Zillow Group

(Free Report)

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through Internet, Media & Technology (IMT); Mortgages; and Homes segments. Its IMT segment offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, as well as other services, which includes new construction marketplace, advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as display and dotloop and floor plans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.