Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 4,575 Shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its stake in shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) by 32.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,575 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Procore Technologies were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 25,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 6,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procore Technologies

In other Procore Technologies news, insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,318 shares in the company, valued at $9,122,260. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,318 shares in the company, valued at $9,122,260. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Connor Kevin J. O sold 5,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.87, for a total value of $281,373.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,589,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,198,800.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 310,650 shares of company stock worth $19,194,966. 39.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Procore Technologies Price Performance

Shares of PCOR stock opened at $71.39 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.11 and a twelve month high of $76.86. The company has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.53 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.85.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $247.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.38 million. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 15.88% and a negative net margin of 25.94%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on PCOR shares. Oppenheimer lowered Procore Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Procore Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Procore Technologies from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Procore Technologies from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.87.

Procore Technologies Company Profile

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

