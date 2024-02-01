Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 842 Shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its position in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,006 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 842 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Fulton Financial were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,821,468 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $362,670,000 after buying an additional 1,232,379 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,117,537 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $270,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,047 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,805,481 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $179,591,000 after acquiring an additional 188,471 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Fulton Financial by 8.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,941,860 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,945,000 after buying an additional 731,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Fulton Financial by 5,720.5% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,664,678 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,976,000 after buying an additional 7,532,994 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FULT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Fulton Financial from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Fulton Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Fulton Financial from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.60.

Fulton Financial Price Performance

FULT opened at $15.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.84 and a 200 day moving average of $14.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Fulton Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.64 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $271.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.70 million. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Fulton Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.46%.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

