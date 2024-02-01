Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 893 Shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its holdings in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,046 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 893 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Ameris Bancorp were worth $578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABCB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 331,742 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,557,000 after acquiring an additional 80,551 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 3,580 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,753 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,723 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,341 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 12,280 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ameris Bancorp Trading Down 4.5 %

Ameris Bancorp stock opened at $49.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Ameris Bancorp has a 52 week low of $28.33 and a 52 week high of $53.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.38.

Ameris Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Sunday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.38%.

ABCB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Monday, January 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina. It operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

