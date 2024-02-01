Teacher Retirement System of Texas Trims Position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its stake in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) by 68.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 12,129 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in American Financial Group were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of American Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $3,962,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 30.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,591 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $3,712,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of American Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $2,049,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of American Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $43,511,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

American Financial Group Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of AFG opened at $120.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.22 and a 1 year high of $142.89.

American Financial Group Cuts Dividend

American Financial Group ( NYSE:AFG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.02). American Financial Group had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 22.85%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 15th were given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 27.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AFG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on American Financial Group in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on American Financial Group from $140.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on American Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on American Financial Group from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on American Financial Group

Insider Buying and Selling at American Financial Group

In other American Financial Group news, Director Amy Y. Murray sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.96, for a total value of $49,368.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,759 shares in the company, valued at $209,250.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Amy Y. Murray sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.15, for a total transaction of $100,427.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 909 shares in the company, valued at $107,398.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy Y. Murray sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.96, for a total value of $49,368.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,250.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,539 shares of company stock worth $423,267. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About American Financial Group

(Free Report)

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.