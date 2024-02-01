Teacher Retirement System of Texas Trims Stock Holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 55.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,758 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,345,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,759,007,000 after buying an additional 40,866 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.5% during the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,193,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $497,552,000 after purchasing an additional 136,398 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 644.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,698,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,373 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 5.0% during the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,520,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,880,000 after purchasing an additional 72,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 5.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,373,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,966,000 after purchasing an additional 69,533 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on JLL. StockNews.com cut Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group cut their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $173.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.14.

Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock opened at $177.18 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $174.18 and a 200 day moving average of $160.53. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 12 month low of $119.46 and a 12 month high of $191.21. The firm has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of 37.62 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 5.90%. On average, research analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, tenant representation, property management, advisory, and consulting services; and capital market services, such as equity and debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

