Teacher Retirement System of Texas Trims Stock Holdings in Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its holdings in Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,178 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.12% of Univest Financial worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Univest Financial by 112.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Univest Financial by 141.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Univest Financial by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Univest Financial by 101.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Univest Financial by 396.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares during the period. 73.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Univest Financial Stock Down 3.7 %

Univest Financial stock opened at $21.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $626.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 0.92. Univest Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $16.10 and a 1-year high of $29.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.01.

Univest Financial Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.85%.

Several research analysts have commented on UVSP shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Univest Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Univest Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Univest Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Univest Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th.

Univest Financial Company Profile

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

