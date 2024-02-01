Team (NYSE:TISI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Team (NYSE:TISI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Team Price Performance
Shares of NYSE TISI opened at $7.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.84 million, a P/E ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.76. Team has a twelve month low of $3.53 and a twelve month high of $11.25.
Team (NYSE:TISI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The business services provider reported ($2.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Team had a negative return on equity of 74.42% and a net margin of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $206.72 million during the quarter.
Team, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset performance assurance and optimization solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT) and Mechanical Services (MS) segments. The IHT segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, alternating current field measurement, and eddy current testing services.
