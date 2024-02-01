Team (NYSE:TISI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Team (NYSE:TISI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TISI opened at $7.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.84 million, a P/E ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.76. Team has a twelve month low of $3.53 and a twelve month high of $11.25.

Team (NYSE:TISI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The business services provider reported ($2.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Team had a negative return on equity of 74.42% and a net margin of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $206.72 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Team in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $252,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Team by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 400,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 118,049 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Team by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Team by 672.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 456,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 397,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Team by 349.9% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 77,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 60,226 shares during the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Team, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset performance assurance and optimization solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT) and Mechanical Services (MS) segments. The IHT segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, alternating current field measurement, and eddy current testing services.

