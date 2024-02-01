TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) Position Trimmed by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its position in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,149 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGNA. Sessa Capital IM L.P. purchased a new position in TEGNA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,186,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in TEGNA by 555,167.0% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,554,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553,768 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in TEGNA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,288,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in TEGNA by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,177,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in TEGNA by 164.5% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,705,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,047 shares in the last quarter. 89.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TGNA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of TEGNA in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of TEGNA from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of TEGNA in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TEGNA in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

TEGNA Stock Down 1.2 %

TGNA stock opened at $15.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. TEGNA Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.65 and a 1 year high of $22.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.55.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. TEGNA had a net margin of 19.96% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $713.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TEGNA Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at TEGNA

In related news, CEO David T. Lougee sold 100,000 shares of TEGNA stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total value of $1,538,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 786,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,092,709.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TEGNA Company Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

