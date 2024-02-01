Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Downgraded by UBS Group

UBS Group lowered shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ERIC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $7.80 to $5.90 in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Barclays downgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.90.

Shares of ERIC stock opened at $5.51 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.83 and its 200-day moving average is $5.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.20. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 52 week low of $4.33 and a 52 week high of $6.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.35 billion, a PE ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 0.76.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a negative net margin of 9.82% and a positive return on equity of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 2,162.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 33,870 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 32,373 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 202.2% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 49,881 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 33,376 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 235,231 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 21,523 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp grew its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 1,099.9% in the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 10,919 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 10,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 13,457 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201 shares during the last quarter. 7.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Company Profile

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides communication infrastructure, services, and software solutions to the telecom and other sectors. It operates through four segments: Networks, Cloud Software and Services, Enterprise, and Other. The Networks segment offers radio access network solutions for various network spectrum bands, including integrated high-performing hardware and software.

