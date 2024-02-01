Telsey Advisory Group Weighs in on V.F. Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:VFC)

V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) – Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group reduced their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of V.F. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 30th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now expects that the textile maker will earn $1.47 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.75. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for V.F.’s current full-year earnings is $1.52 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for V.F.’s Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on VFC. Citigroup cut their price target on V.F. from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of V.F. from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of V.F. from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of V.F. from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of V.F. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.03.

V.F. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VFC opened at $16.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. V.F. has a 1-year low of $12.85 and a 1-year high of $32.13.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The textile maker reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). V.F. had a positive return on equity of 24.58% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Matthew J. Shattock acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.31 per share, with a total value of $306,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $306,200. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On V.F.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in shares of V.F. by 2,835.6% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in V.F. during the third quarter worth about $27,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of V.F. in the third quarter worth about $30,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of V.F. in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of V.F. by 111.5% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,817 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. 80.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About V.F.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Further Reading

