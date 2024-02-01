Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) CFO Sanjay Mehta Sells 8,653 Shares of Stock

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 8,653 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $909,430.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,277,018. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Sanjay Mehta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 25th, Sanjay Mehta sold 1,083 shares of Teradyne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.95, for a total value of $120,158.85.

Teradyne Stock Performance

Shares of Teradyne stock opened at $96.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.38 and a beta of 1.57. Teradyne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.07 and a fifty-two week high of $119.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $102.25 and a 200 day moving average of $100.46.

Teradyne Increases Dividend

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $670.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.99 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 16.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TER has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a report on Friday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Teradyne from $114.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Teradyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TER. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 7.0% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 18,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the second quarter valued at $216,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 3.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,632,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,034,000 after acquiring an additional 47,889 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 7.2% in the second quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 106,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,874,000 after acquiring an additional 7,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 0.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 294,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,557,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

