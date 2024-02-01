The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) Shares Sold by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP trimmed its position in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 993 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Andersons were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ANDE. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Andersons by 126.4% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Andersons by 762.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Andersons in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Andersons by 817.4% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Andersons in the first quarter worth $66,000. 85.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Brian K. Walz sold 2,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $130,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,404 shares in the company, valued at $620,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Michael J. Anderson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 224,968 shares in the company, valued at $12,148,272. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Brian K. Walz sold 2,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $130,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $620,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,817 shares of company stock valued at $3,214,825 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th.

Andersons Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of Andersons stock opened at $52.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.71. The Andersons, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.69 and a 1 year high of $58.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 30.82 and a beta of 0.72.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.39). Andersons had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 0.36%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Andersons, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Andersons Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. This is a boost from Andersons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

Andersons Profile

The Andersons, Inc operates in trade, renewables, and plant nutrient sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Trade, Renewables, and Plant Nutrient. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services, as well as sells commodities, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, and corn oil.

