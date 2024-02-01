The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) Director Daniela Mielke Purchases 3,315 Shares of Stock

The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Free Report) Director Daniela Mielke acquired 3,315 shares of Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.13 per share, with a total value of $149,605.95. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,205,647.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Daniela Mielke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 6th, Daniela Mielke acquired 1,275 shares of Bancorp stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.09 per share, with a total value of $49,839.75.

Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ TBBK opened at $43.64 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.47. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.13 and a 1 year high of $47.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on TBBK. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Bancorp from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Bancorp from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Bancorp by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 48,260 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,861,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Bancorp by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,287 shares of the bank’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 4,814 shares during the period. Sippican Capital Advisors raised its holdings in Bancorp by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 165,805 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,393,000 after buying an additional 3,580 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $1,033,000. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $7,184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Bancorp Company Profile

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, medical savings, money market, individual retirement, and commercial accounts; certificates of deposit; and payroll cards.

