The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Holdings Lowered by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $7,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $858,070,000. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 115.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,584,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453,830 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,009,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,553 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 74.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,026,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,837,000 after acquiring an additional 864,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harding Loevner LP purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $155,757,000. 55.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EL opened at $131.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $47.23 billion, a PE ratio of 86.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.22 and a 1 year high of $283.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.25.

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 3.54%. Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $175.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. TD Cowen lowered Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $126.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $164.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.63.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

