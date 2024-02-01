The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Shares Acquired by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Free Report) by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,062 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 292 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 19.6% in the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 4,208.3% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 517 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group in the third quarter worth approximately $455,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 60.1% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Markel Group Inc. grew its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 19.6% in the third quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 189,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,975,000 after buying an additional 31,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on THG. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Hanover Insurance Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.00.

The Hanover Insurance Group Trading Down 0.6 %

The Hanover Insurance Group stock opened at $132.10 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.82 and a 12 month high of $148.78. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.66.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. The Hanover Insurance Group had a negative net margin of 1.42% and a negative return on equity of 4.16%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The Hanover Insurance Group’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hanover Insurance Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a boost from The Hanover Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently -143.46%.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

