The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Shares Bought by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HIG. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,923,428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,867,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,946 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,532,858 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $454,234,000 after purchasing an additional 74,997 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,612,529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $403,036,000 after purchasing an additional 307,231 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.9% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 4,930,723 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $355,111,000 after purchasing an additional 90,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 461.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,058,747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $292,311,000 after buying an additional 3,335,262 shares during the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HIG opened at $86.96 on Thursday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.25 and a twelve month high of $88.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

In other news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 47,033 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.41, for a total transaction of $3,781,923.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,684,173.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In the last three months, insiders sold 323,049 shares of company stock worth $26,629,540. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HIG. TD Cowen began coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.85.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

