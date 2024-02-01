The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,159,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 61,931 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.54% of Macerich worth $12,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Macerich by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 6,640 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Macerich by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 4,253 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Macerich by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 78,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 7,444 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Macerich by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 295,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,777,000 after purchasing an additional 16,588 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Macerich by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 120,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MAC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Macerich in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Macerich from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Macerich from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Macerich has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $13.25.

Macerich Stock Performance

NYSE:MAC opened at $15.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.19, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 2.29. The Macerich Company has a 1-year low of $8.77 and a 1-year high of $16.84.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($1.66). The company had revenue of $218.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.63 million. Macerich had a negative net margin of 38.30% and a negative return on equity of 12.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Macerich Company will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Macerich Profile

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich's portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.

