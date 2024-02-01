The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Shares Bought by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,022 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Toro were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Toro by 9.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,234,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,702,000 after buying an additional 903,088 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Toro by 4.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,274,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,336,000 after purchasing an additional 207,532 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Toro by 1.9% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,402,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,191,000 after purchasing an additional 64,265 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Toro by 0.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,350,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,733,000 after purchasing an additional 12,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Toro by 0.3% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,489,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,065,000 after purchasing an additional 7,180 shares in the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toro Stock Performance

Shares of TTC stock opened at $92.48 on Thursday. The Toro Company has a 52-week low of $78.35 and a 52-week high of $117.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $90.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of 29.55 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Toro Increases Dividend

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.15. Toro had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 7.24%. The company had revenue of $983.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Toro Company will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 26th. This is a positive change from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Toro’s payout ratio is currently 46.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on TTC shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Toro from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Toro in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson cut Toro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $110.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Toro

In other Toro news, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 939 shares of Toro stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total value of $93,007.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,423. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total transaction of $93,007.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,423. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kurt D. Svendsen sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.27, for a total value of $471,696.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,056,599.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,399 shares of company stock valued at $729,874. 2.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Toro Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

