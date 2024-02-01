The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Vice Chairman William H. Heyman Sells 2,500 Shares

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.54, for a total value of $533,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 255,178 shares in the company, valued at $54,490,710.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TRV stock opened at $211.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $191.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.11. The company has a market cap of $48.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.58. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $157.33 and a 52 week high of $215.21.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $7.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $1.91. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.18 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 7.23%. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.52 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.27%.

TRV has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer started coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. TD Cowen started coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $247.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $186.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Travelers Companies

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $160,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 28.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 40.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 51,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,420,000 after buying an additional 14,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 5.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,952,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. 81.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

