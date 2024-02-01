The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Vice Chairman William H. Heyman Sells 2,500 Shares

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.54, for a total value of $533,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 255,178 shares in the company, valued at $54,490,710.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Travelers Companies Stock Performance
Shares of TRV stock opened at $211.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $191.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.11. The company has a market cap of $48.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.58. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $157.33 and a 52 week high of $215.21.
Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $7.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $1.91. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.18 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 7.23%. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.52 EPS for the current year.
Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
TRV has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer started coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. TD Cowen started coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $247.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $186.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.38.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Travelers Companies
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Travelers Companies
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $160,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 28.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 40.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 51,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,420,000 after buying an additional 14,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 5.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,952,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. 81.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Travelers Companies Company Profile
The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Travelers Companies
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- 3 reasons airline stocks are a buy right now
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- What is a bear market rally? Examples and how they work
- How to Find Cloud Software Company Stocks to Trade and Invest
- 7 best bear market ETFs to battle a decline
Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.