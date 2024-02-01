Thomas Aj Frank Sells 49,081 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 49,081 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.31, for a total value of $4,481,586.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 256,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,437,816.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Thomas Aj Frank also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 29th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 46,709 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total value of $4,230,901.22.

On Wednesday, January 24th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 44,643 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.62, for a total value of $4,090,191.66.

On Monday, January 22nd, Thomas Aj Frank sold 50,300 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.53, for a total value of $4,553,659.00.

On Thursday, January 18th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 12,917 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.68, for a total value of $1,145,479.56.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 13,189 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.63, for a total value of $1,155,752.07.

On Friday, January 12th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 13,007 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.30, for a total value of $1,148,518.10.

On Wednesday, January 10th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 12,827 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.95, for a total value of $1,115,307.65.

On Monday, January 8th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 13,188 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.96, for a total value of $1,146,828.48.

On Friday, January 5th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 12,827 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.84, for a total value of $1,126,723.68.

On Wednesday, January 3rd, Thomas Aj Frank sold 13,189 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.13, for a total value of $1,135,968.57.

Shares of NASDAQ IBKR opened at $88.75 on Thursday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.83 and a twelve month high of $95.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.94. The company has a market capitalization of $37.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.74.

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.01). Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 4.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. Interactive Brokers Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 7.07%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter valued at $97,717,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 211.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,773,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204,573 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 263.0% during the 2nd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 931,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,340,000 after acquiring an additional 674,551 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,447,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,317,000 after acquiring an additional 620,796 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,035,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $577,435,000 after acquiring an additional 592,266 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Interactive Brokers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Interactive Brokers Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.38.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in routing, executing, and processing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

