Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) Major Shareholder Acquires $133,560.00 in Stock

Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.42 per share, with a total value of $133,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,754,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,277,121.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Fund 1 Investments, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tilly's alerts:

On Friday, January 26th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 20,000 shares of Tilly’s stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.50 per share, with a total value of $150,000.00.

On Wednesday, January 24th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 16,000 shares of Tilly’s stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.51 per share, with a total value of $120,160.00.

On Monday, January 22nd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 3,000 shares of Tilly’s stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.57 per share, with a total value of $22,710.00.

On Friday, January 19th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 24,500 shares of Tilly’s stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.44 per share, with a total value of $182,280.00.

On Wednesday, January 17th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 24,000 shares of Tilly’s stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.40 per share, with a total value of $177,600.00.

On Friday, January 12th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 15,500 shares of Tilly’s stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.39 per share, with a total value of $114,545.00.

On Wednesday, January 10th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 13,900 shares of Tilly’s stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.24 per share, with a total value of $100,636.00.

On Monday, January 8th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 30,302 shares of Tilly’s stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.19 per share, with a total value of $217,871.38.

On Friday, January 5th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 26,000 shares of Tilly’s stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.33 per share, with a total value of $190,580.00.

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 6,000 shares of Tilly’s stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.52 per share, with a total value of $45,120.00.

Tilly’s Stock Performance

Tilly’s stock opened at $7.35 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.59 and its 200-day moving average is $8.06. Tilly’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.05 and a fifty-two week high of $9.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Tilly’s ( NYSE:TLYS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.04. Tilly’s had a negative net margin of 2.16% and a negative return on equity of 8.11%. The business had revenue of $166.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.19 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Tilly’s, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Tilly’s by 11,387.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,122 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 7,060 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 150,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 4,315 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 95,820 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 19,659 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,706,085 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,969,000 after acquiring an additional 26,857 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,207,259 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,300,000 after acquiring an additional 43,374 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TLYS shares. B. Riley downgraded Tilly’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $10.50 to $8.75 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Roth Capital downgraded Tilly’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Roth Mkm downgraded Tilly’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.63.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TLYS

Tilly’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, swim, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others, as well as hardgoods consists of skateboards, longboards, and related equipment for skateboarding, snowboarding, and surfing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tilly's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilly's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.