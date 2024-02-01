Todd S. Nelson Sells 16,000 Shares of Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) Stock

Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) CEO Todd S. Nelson sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $296,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 685,098 shares in the company, valued at $12,674,313. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Perdoceo Education Stock Up 0.6 %

PRDO opened at $18.10 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.91. Perdoceo Education Co. has a twelve month low of $11.50 and a twelve month high of $19.62.

Get Perdoceo Education alerts:

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $179.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.58 million. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 18.74%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on PRDO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PRDO

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Perdoceo Education

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PRDO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Perdoceo Education by 642.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 22,322 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Perdoceo Education by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 885,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,160,000 after buying an additional 97,699 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Perdoceo Education by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 68,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 13,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 60,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 7,452 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Perdoceo Education Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and The American InterContinental University System. It offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice, as well as business studies, information technologies, education, and health sciences.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Perdoceo Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perdoceo Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.