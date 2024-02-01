TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price target on TowneBank from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TowneBank has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.75.

TowneBank Stock Down 5.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TOWN opened at $28.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. TowneBank has a 1 year low of $21.22 and a 1 year high of $31.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.77.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.05). TowneBank had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 16.33%. The firm had revenue of $155.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.67 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that TowneBank will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

TowneBank Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.31%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TowneBank

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of TowneBank by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,015 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of TowneBank by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,822 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of TowneBank by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,254 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of TowneBank by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,799 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of TowneBank by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 39,818 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. 54.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TowneBank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, commercial enterprises, and professionals. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

