Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) Stock Rating Lowered by Nomura

Nomura downgraded shares of Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Toyota Motor currently has an average rating of Hold.

Toyota Motor Stock Performance

TM opened at $199.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $189.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.42. Toyota Motor has a 1-year low of $132.35 and a 1-year high of $202.40. The company has a market cap of $270.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.65.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $3.20. The company had revenue of $79.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.69 billion. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 12.70%. On average, analysts expect that Toyota Motor will post 19.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Toyota Motor

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TM. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Toyota Motor during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,855,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Toyota Motor by 2.6% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,878,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,032,000 after buying an additional 147,722 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Toyota Motor by 113.5% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 262,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,195,000 after buying an additional 139,582 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Toyota Motor by 1,266.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 141,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,763,000 after buying an additional 131,240 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Toyota Motor by 6,684.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 105,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,447,000 after purchasing an additional 104,218 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

Further Reading

