Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) Given New $124.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by HC Wainwright from $108.00 to $124.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TRNS. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Transcat in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Transcat in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Transcat from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $110.00.

Get Transcat alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TRNS

Transcat Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ TRNS opened at $110.04 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $101.36 and its 200 day moving average is $97.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Transcat has a 12 month low of $74.89 and a 12 month high of $115.41. The stock has a market cap of $971.65 million, a PE ratio of 84.65 and a beta of 0.65.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.04. Transcat had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 4.16%. The company had revenue of $62.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.06 million. Research analysts predict that Transcat will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Transcat

In other news, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.57, for a total transaction of $543,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 119,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,821,122.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.57, for a total transaction of $543,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,821,122.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James M. Jenkins sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $104,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $482,209. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Transcat

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Transcat by 137.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 345 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Transcat by 162.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,626 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Transcat by 533.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,912 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Transcat in the second quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Transcat in the third quarter valued at about $207,000. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Transcat

(Get Free Report)

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Transcat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.