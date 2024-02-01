Truist Financial Cuts Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Price Target to $52.00

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Truist Financial from $62.00 to $52.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Malibu Boats from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $59.00 to $46.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an outperform rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Malibu Boats in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $54.29.

Shares of Malibu Boats stock opened at $41.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.46. Malibu Boats has a twelve month low of $40.29 and a twelve month high of $65.45. The firm has a market cap of $851.70 million, a P/E ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.41.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 28.82%. The business had revenue of $211.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Malibu Boats will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David Scott Black sold 631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total transaction of $27,385.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,162 shares in the company, valued at $137,230.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO David Scott Black sold 631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total transaction of $27,385.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,162 shares in the company, valued at $137,230.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Ritchie L. Anderson sold 13,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $589,710.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 42,311 shares in the company, valued at $1,867,607.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 920,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,476,000 after buying an additional 239,707 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 58.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 2,306 shares during the last quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats during the fourth quarter worth approximately $425,000. Kendall Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 10,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 3,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. 91.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

