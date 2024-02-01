TTM Technologies’ (TTMI) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $19.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

TTMI has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com raised TTM Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial raised TTM Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd.

TTMI stock opened at $13.91 on Wednesday. TTM Technologies has a 12-month low of $11.13 and a 12-month high of $16.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.09.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $572.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.84 million. TTM Technologies had a positive return on equity of 7.81% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. Research analysts expect that TTM Technologies will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TTMI. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of TTM Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $13,051,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of TTM Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,662,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 58.3% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,425,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,354,000 after purchasing an additional 525,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 4.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,414,305 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,441,000 after purchasing an additional 519,675 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 1,686.3% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 533,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,035,000 after purchasing an additional 503,850 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale engineered systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.

