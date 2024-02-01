Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Shares Sold by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd trimmed its stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 69.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the second quarter worth $27,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 95.2% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 82 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the second quarter valued at $49,000. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.94, for a total value of $811,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,610 shares in the company, valued at $5,930,783.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Dustin R. Womble sold 1,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.66, for a total transaction of $503,060.46. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,805 shares in the company, valued at $5,232,891.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.94, for a total value of $811,880.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,930,783.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,112 shares of company stock worth $20,742,904. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TYL. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $465.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $490.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $447.79.

Tyler Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TYL opened at $422.75 on Thursday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $305.06 and a 1-year high of $451.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $416.61 and a 200-day moving average of $399.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $17.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.95, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.81.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.19. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 8.22%. The company had revenue of $494.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.47 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyler Technologies Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems.

Further Reading

