UG Investment Advisers Ltd. Raises Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

UG Investment Advisers Ltd. grew its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 14,124.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 132,141 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,212 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up about 10.7% of UG Investment Advisers Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. UG Investment Advisers Ltd.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $57,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. grew its position in NVIDIA by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 554 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 930 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total value of $19,690,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $620,560,171.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total value of $19,690,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $620,560,171.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.52, for a total value of $492,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,722,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 155,216 shares of company stock valued at $79,810,950 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NVDA. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $775.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on NVIDIA from $630.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on NVIDIA from $668.00 to $674.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $608.30.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $615.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $516.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $474.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 trillion, a P/E ratio of 81.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.64. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $189.50 and a 52 week high of $634.93.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 205.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.11%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.