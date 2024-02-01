UK Commercial Property REIT (LON:UKCM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $64.50

Shares of UK Commercial Property REIT (LON:UKCM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 64.50 ($0.82) and last traded at GBX 64.30 ($0.82), with a volume of 278379 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 64.10 ($0.81).

UK Commercial Property REIT Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £826.64 million, a PE ratio of -237.41 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 60.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 56.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40.

UK Commercial Property REIT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a GBX 0.85 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. UK Commercial Property REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,111.11%.

UK Commercial Property REIT Company Profile

UK Commercial Property REIT Limited (UKCM) is a listed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) with a net asset value of £1.1 billion as at 30 June 2023. UKCM is one of the largest diversified REITs in the UK and is a component of the FTSE 250 index made up of the largest 350 companies with a primary listing on the London Stock Exchange.

