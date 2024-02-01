UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) Shares Bought by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in UMH Properties were worth $887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UMH. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in UMH Properties by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in UMH Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in UMH Properties by 1,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in UMH Properties by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its position in UMH Properties by 344.6% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 4,428 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.65% of the company’s stock.

Get UMH Properties alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on UMH Properties in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

UMH Properties Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:UMH opened at $15.10 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 6.17 and a quick ratio of 6.17. UMH Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.26 and a 12 month high of $18.87.

UMH Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently -341.67%.

UMH Properties Profile

(Free Report)

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,800 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UMH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.