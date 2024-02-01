United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) Shares Sold by Schechter Investment Advisors LLC

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Free Report) by 33.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 12,848 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 18,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 5,841 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 218,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 9,134 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Microelectronics in the 3rd quarter worth about $286,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Microelectronics in the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. 5.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Microelectronics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UMC opened at $7.69 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $19.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.38. United Microelectronics Co. has a one year low of $6.71 and a one year high of $8.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UMC has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.90 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on United Microelectronics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC upgraded United Microelectronics from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th.

About United Microelectronics

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

