United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Price Target Cut to $175.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Raymond James from $185.00 to $175.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

UPS has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Argus downgraded United Parcel Service from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $147.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $156.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $180.13.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on UPS

United Parcel Service Stock Down 2.2 %

NYSE UPS opened at $141.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.71. United Parcel Service has a one year low of $133.68 and a one year high of $197.80. The firm has a market cap of $120.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $24.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.18%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Parcel Service

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UPS. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 100.0% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About United Parcel Service

(Get Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.